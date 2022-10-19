George Floyd's family files lawsuit against rapper Ye after remarks on Floyd's death
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing a lawsuit filed by George Floyd's family after making comments about Floyd's death.
Kanye West is drawing outrage for his latest inflammatory comments, this time about the killing of George Floyd. During a recent interview, the embattled rapper publicly blamed Floyd's death on fentanyl and dismissed the fact that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.
Attorneys for George Floyd's daughter and her mother have sent rapper Kanye West a cease-and-desist letter, demanding that he refrain from commenting publicly
Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her daughter with the late George Floyd, has retained attorneys after Kanye West made a claim about fentanyl and Floyd's death.
Stylist and West associate Ian Connor, accused of sexual assault by multiple women, posted a video of the handout on Sunday night, saying the drop was part of “load one”
Rapper sparked controversy when he claimed that police officer’s knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’
