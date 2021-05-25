George Floyd's family to meet with Pelosi, other lawmakers amid police reform negotiations

Members of George Floyd’s family on Tuesday will meet with lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, CNN and NBC News report.

Why it matters: The meeting comes amid negotiations on a police reform bill named after Floyd that the House passed in March. The legislation has stalled in the Senate due to Republican opposition to certain provisions, including curbing qualified immunity for police officers.

Context: Rep. Bass is the lead House negotiator in talks over the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Members of Floyd's family are also meeting with President Biden on Tuesday.

The big picture: Congress is set to miss Biden’s self-imposed May 25 deadline for passing police reform legislation because of the negotiations, which have continued for weeks.

Some Senate Republicans have backed a competing police reform plan developed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

