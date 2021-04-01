George Floyd's girlfriend testifies that he seemed 'broken' after his mother's death

During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, George Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Batya Ross testified that he seemed like "a shell of himself" and "broken" after his mother died.

    President Joe Biden convenes his first Cabinet meeting of his administration, with a focus on his newly launched infrastructure plan. Biden announces that he's asking five cabinet members to explain his jobs plan to the American public. (April 1)

    During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, prosecution witness Charles McMillan broke down in tears after watching a video of himself observing the police restrain George Floyd.

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.

    Jurors watched footage of George Floyd before his death, as well as a bystander trying to diffuse the situation during the arrest and confronting Chauvin after Floyd was in the ambulance.

    Here are the top stories for Thursday, April 1st: Floyd's girlfriend recounts the couple's drug use; Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting; Vigil in Yangon marks coup anniversary; Regular ships' flow through Suez Canal. (April 1)

    Romeo Miller retold a story about when a police officer pulled him over at gunpoint, but let him go when he realized Romeo wasn't just another Black person.

    In case you missed it amid conservative concern and sneaker suits, there was another skirmish about Lil Nas X’s new, much-discussed song and music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says 'Joe Biden made the strange choice to pivot hard left.'

    During the entire time that attorney Tony Buzbee has filed lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit against NFL superstar Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior—at last count, the total number of lawsuits was 21—Buzbee has maintained that he would submit evidence backing up these claims to the Houston Police Department in order to seek justice for his clients.

    The admonition from the judge came after her replies to a defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, the officer on trial in George Floyd's death.

    The San Juan Sheriffs Office announced the addition of a new feline division to their department in New Mexico, in an April Fools’ Day video released on April 1.Footage taken at their department in Aztec, New Mexico, shows an officer leading a cat, decked out in police gear, around the department, while a voiceover lists the merits of feline officers.“The San Juan Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the implementation of their new feline program,” the voiceover says. “In an effort to cut down on spending, this new, cutting-edge program will use police cats to work alongside deputies.”The voiceover notes the cat’s extra eight lives allow for bravery in particularly dangerous situations, despite the occasional cat nap on the job. Credit: San Juan Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico via Storyful

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

    The move is the most sweeping response yet from Watson's legal team as the public back-and-forth only continues to grow.

    With 2.1 million signatures submitted to California election officials, it’s now a near certainty that voters will be asked whether to remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. (March 31)

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp compares voting laws in Georgia and Delaware and reacts to Biden's 'distraction' to pull MLB game from Georgia.

    The New York Yankees welcomed back fans for the team's Opening Day tilt with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, and along with limited capacity came a message from President Joe Biden urging safety.

    After the ambulance took George Floyd away, the Minneapolis officer who had pinned his knee on the Black man’s neck defended himself to a bystander by saying Floyd was “a sizable guy” and “probably on something,” according to police video played in court Wednesday.