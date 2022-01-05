🌱 George Floyd's Niece Shot + Houston Gas Prices Latest

Hey, people of Houston! It's me again, Jeffrey Perkins, your host of the Houston Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and mild. High: 73. Low: 54.

Here are the top stories today in Houston:

George Floyd's 4-year-old niece was shot in her family's apartment on New Year's Day. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. (Houston Patch) Oil prices are stable for now, but Houston’s oil and gas industry could face other challenges in 2022. (Houston Public Media) Here are the nine coolest concerts in January to ring in the new year in Houston. (CultureMap Houston) A released bodycam video shows a Houston cop speeding and driving with one hand before he hit and killed a pedestrian with his patrol car. (Chron) Development is continuing in the rapid expansion of Cypress as construction is set to begin on the first homes in the Dunham Pointe community. (Houston Business Journal)

Today in Houston:

Houston City Council meeting at City Hall . (9 a.m.)

Virtual Book Discussion: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (11 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Downtown Houston: "On the tenth day of Christmas my #Downtown gave to me… a $20 gift card to @mcintyresdowntown, for FIVE different winners!" (Instagram)

Houston Astros: "Come see the best of the best. The Shriners Children's College Classic returns in two months! Get your tickets today." (Facebook)

Houston Health Department: "NEW: We're partnering with United Memorial Medical Center to open a new mega #Covid19 testing site on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The new drive-thru site is located at Butler Stadium, 13755 S Main St, and has capacity for approximately 1,000 daily tests." (Facebook)

Houston Library Foundation: "Unfortunately, with the rise in Covid cases, the Friends of the Houston Public Library have made the decision to cancel this month’s book sale. We look forward to serving you and the Houston community soon." (Facebook)

Events:

Toy Train Show & Swap Meet (January 8)

