George HW Bush's secret sponsorship of Filipino child revealed in letters he wrote to boy

To the boy in the Philippines, his American benefactor and source of kind letters and gifts was known simply as "G. Walker."

To the Christian charity helping him keep his benevolence secret from the world, he was George Herbert Walker Bush – the 41st president of the United States.

Compassion International, which helps poor children around the world through a network of local churches, revealed for the first time this week that the late president, who died last month, had quietly sponsored a Filipino boy named Timothy for 10 years.

The organisation released a number of Bush’s heartwarming letters to his young charge.

"I want to be your new pen pal," Bush wrote in his initial letter sent on January 24, 2002.

"I am an old man, 77 years old, but I love kids; and though we have not met, I love you already," said the former president, identifying himself as a resident of Texas.

A letter from former US President George HW Bush to his pen pal Timothy, then 7-years-old Credit: AFP More

Bush’s former press secretary Jim McGrath confirmed the authenticity of the letters.

"This is but one of seemingly countless acts of kindness that George Bush performed through the years without fanfare, but rather because it was what was in his heart," McGrath said.

Bush began sponsoring Timothy with a monthly donation in 2002 until his graduation from the charitable programme in 2012. Through all of that time, Bush’s true identity was kept secret due to security concerns.

At times, Bush’s letters contained hints of his true identity, such as one in which he wrote: "I got to go to the White House at Christmas time. Here is a little booklet that I got at the White House in Washington."

In others, he offered gentle advice.

"I sure hope you like school and athletics. I do. I am an old man – now 78 – but I feel young at heart," Bush wrote.

A picture of Timothy, aged 7, with a letter he sent to his pen pal former US President George HW Bush Credit: AFP More

Bush also occasionally sent gifts to Timothy, who spoke in his letters of loving to draw, and playing basketball and guitar.

"I’d like to thank you for the letter you sent me, as well as the drawing pad, colored pen and colored pencil," Timothy wrote in 2004.

At age 17, he graduated out of the program and a charity employee revealed to him the identity of his pen pal. Timothy was stunned, the organisation told US media.

The charity has since lost touch with Timothy, but its former president Wess Stafford is sure of Bush’s impact on the young man’s life.

"We may not know where Timothy is, but we know he’s now living a successful life," Stafford told CNN.