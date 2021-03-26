George IV 'sexual harassment' of teenage crush revealed in letters

Letters between George IV and Mary Hamilton show him emotionally blackmailing her - Getty

George IV sexually harassed his sisters’ teacher in a campaign of manipulation brought about by her rejecting his advances, newly transcribed letters suggest.

Academics have claimed correspondence between the teenage heir to the throne and Mary Hamilton, a court subgoverness, cast the relationship between the pair in a sinister new light.

A tranche of 240-year-old documents, based at the Royal Archives in Windsor, had previously been viewed as evidence of the future king’s sweet and amusing crush.

Now, however, a research project has fully transcribed the 139 letters and examined them in detail, finding they provide a chronicle of Hamilton’s deep distress.

It shows George resorting to the tactics that would be more akin to an abuser by modern standards, as he blackmails and threatens the 23-year-old after she spurned him.

There are instances where the Prince of Wales gleefully tells Hamilton of the disparaging comments he has heard about her around the court, quoting one observer as saying he “never saw a plainer girl [than Hamilton] in all his life”.

Dr Sophie Coulombeau, a co-investigator of the Unlocking Mary Hamilton Papers Project, which is based at the John Rylands Research Institute and Library at the University of Manchester, said this could be seen as an abusive behaviour known as “negging”.

Negging, a term coined by pick-up artists, is a deliberately backhanded compliment used to undermine someone’s confidence in an effort to make them want to seek the manipulator’s approval.

Hamilton was asked by Queen Charlotte to come to the court in 1777 to assist with the education of the younger princes and princesses, leading George to soon become infatuated.

In a letter to her in May 1779, he wrote: “Your manners, your sentiments, the tender feelings of your heart, so totally coincide with my ideas, not to mention the many advantages you have in point of person over many other ladies, that I not only highly, esteem you, but even love you more than words or ideas can express.”

Hamilton wasted little time stamping out any ideas George had of a nascent romance, writing five days later she “can without injuring my honour accept your friendship” before urging him not to send her gifts.

Over the following months, George continued his pursuit in almost daily correspondence that took on an escalating air of menace.

The researchers claim his “emotional blackmail” included threats to kill himself if she left and saying that, if she departed court, people would believe they had been having an affair and her reputation would be sullied.

He wrote: “The world… would construct the innocent visits of my messenger, as well as the little attentions I have shown you… into some private reasons, & they would then think they had found out a cause for your departure which I do not think of a nature fit to be mentioned to a person who has such disinterested, honourable, & virtuous notions as my dearest friend has.”

Many of Hamilton’s replies - including one tear-stained letter - provide an insight into the emotional toll taken on her by George’s behaviour.

Dr Coulombea, who is also a lecturer in English Literature at the University of York, told the Telegraph: “What has never been picked up on before was how deeply distressing this was for her - it was sexual harassment, it was workplace harassment.

“Her voice has been neglected. Nobody has really looked at the words she used to describe her own feelings about it and the details it’s possible to glean when you give her voice equal weighting to his.

“She describes herself as ‘tormented’, ‘melancholy’, ‘uneasy’, ‘distressed’ - she’s using these words that are relatively unambiguous. She wants out, she wants to leave court.”

Hamilton was given some degree of reprieve when the prince’s focus shifted to Mary Robinson, an actress, and she ultimately left court in 1782.

The three-year research project into Hamilton’s papers, also including diaries and manuscripts, is due to last until Dec 2022.