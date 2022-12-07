George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GKENT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GKENT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM81m ÷ (RM865m - RM182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.3% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 38%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 21% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 80% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Did you tap into your emergency fund? Don’t panic. 7 steps to build it back up.

    One of the first pieces of financial advice you may hear is to build up an emergency fund, anywhere from three months to a few years worth of expenses, and doing so is an impressive feat. “If you are in need of your emergency fund, tap into it…that’s what it’s there for,” Lee said. If you’re ready to retire, or almost ready, you might draw down from your emergency fund or any other cash reserve you have.

  • North Carolina Attack Shows US Power Grid Is ‘Extremely Vulnerable’

    (Bloomberg) -- The attacks that left two electrical substations in North Carolina riddled with gunfire and knocked out power to 45,000 homes and businesses underscores the fragility of US grids, experts said Monday.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomE

  • Volaris sees Mexico regaining aviation rating by end of next year

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican low-cost airline Volaris expects the country to regain its U.S. aviation rating by the last quarter of 2023, it said in a presentation published ahead of its investors' day on Tuesday. The airline said in the presentation it had planning in place to move should Mexico recover the U.S.-issued Category 1 rating earlier, noting that Mexican government authorities had forecast that it could recover the rating as soon as April. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, saying it fell short of regulating its air carriers "in accordance with minimum international safety standards."

  • Verizon looking to ‘increase the pace of execution’ amid leadership change

    Change is coming to Verizon Communications Inc. after a tough year for the company's consumer wireless business.

  • Fired startup CEO says he was tarnished as the 'LSD CEO' for accusing investors of anti-Asian bias, and now he's suing

    Iterable, now led by its other Asian-American co-founder, pushed back on former CEO Justin Zhu's claims and said it has "zero tolerance" for racism.

  • Why Roku Stock Plummeted Again Today

    Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.

  • Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions into Crypto

    The Death Star of global finance is starting to have a good feeling about crypto...even if no one else does. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor announces 2nd Phoenix factory during Biden visit. Company plans $40B investment

    TSMC's original investment would more than triple and the $40 billion stake would represent the largest private-sector investment ever in Arizona.

  • Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

    The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of overgrowth on this West Virginia hillside has erased any trace of the graveyard known locally as Little Egypt, the resting place for dozens of coal miners who died in a 1912 mine explosion. “There are 80 people here that nobody has said a prayer over in a long, long time,” said Ed Evans, a state lawmaker and retired public school teacher as he side-stepped a patch of sunken earth on a rainy summer day.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says that he'll get his money back from FTX and that the exchange needs to be audited before Sam Bankman-Fried can be found guilty of wrongdoing

    "I've told all of my lawyers: Keep your phasers on stun until we have facts," O'Leary said. "Then we're going to get that money back."

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh attended Lattice Semiconductor Corp's (NASDAQ: LSCC) launch event for its mid-range FPGA (Avant), based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) 16nm FinFET process technology. The technology will likely target low-power edge applications with enhanced capabilities in AI inferencing. The analyst noted that compared to the prior generation Nexus, Avant provides up to 5x higher capacity, 10x more bandwidth, and 30x faster performance. Against competit

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.

  • Marcos Says Philippine Inflation Is Running ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said inflation is “running rampant and out of control” after data showed price increases quickened to a 14-year high in November.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.