George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:GKENT) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:GKENT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 23x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 4.1% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 34% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

