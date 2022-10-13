George Kremlis at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

On the international dimension of the European Union circular economy policy and legal framework

New York, NY --News Direct-- 1BusinessWorld

George Kremlis, Honorary Director of the European Commission and a Principal Advisor to the Greek Prime Minister, joins 1Sustainability to talk about the international dimension of the European Union circular economy policy and legal framework.

George Kremlis at 1Sustainability

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

All news and content distribution in partnership with News Direct.

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

Contact Details

Media Enquiries

+1 212-220-6677

info@1businessworld.com

Company Website

https://1businessworld.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/george-kremlis-at-the-2022-1sustainability-conference-557655894