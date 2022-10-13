George Kremlis at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference
On the international dimension of the European Union circular economy policy and legal framework
George Kremlis, Honorary Director of the European Commission and a Principal Advisor to the Greek Prime Minister, joins 1Sustainability to talk about the international dimension of the European Union circular economy policy and legal framework.
Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.
