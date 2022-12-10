George Laws sentenced to 2 years probation, community service for killing Boulder cyclist

Dec. 9—George Laws was sentenced Friday to two years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service for hitting and killing a cyclist on Lee Hill Road in 2021.

Laws, 70, pleaded guilty in November in Boulder County Court to careless driving resulting in the death of Alejandro Acosta, 39, of Boulder.

Careless driving resulting in death is a Class 1 traffic infraction, and carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sentence agreements were not included in the plea deal, but prosecutors did dismiss two other charges against Laws, infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user and failure to yield right of way.

On Friday, Boulder County Judge Zachary Malkinson sentenced Laws to probation, community service as well as mandatory restitution, with an amount to be determined at a later date, and a driving class. The sentence aligned with what was requested by prosecutors.

"The simplest word for everything is this is an absolute tragedy, and there's no ignoring this is an absolute tragedy and it's an unmitigated tragedy," Malkinson said.

He added that although Laws, and his defense attorney Barre Marc Sakol, spoke about the safety issues at the Lee Hill Road intersection, the intersection cannot be blamed for Acosta's death.

"You've pled guilty, you've taken responsibility, and you were saying I did it," Malkinson said. "Therefore you did it, and you can't blame a crummy intersection or a county that isn't responding with alacrity to some problem for the accident. You did it."

During the sentencing, Laws said he's had many sleepless night where he lies awake thinking about the crash.

"I was careful," Laws said. "I've gone over (in) my mind what can I do? There was nothing I could have done then, but there is something I can do now, and for the rest of my life to make restitution to all the future bicyclists and any of the road users."

Story continues

Following his speech, Anna Acosta, the late wife of Alejandro Acosta, spoke again to express her frustration with Laws and Sakol, who she said were blaming her husband for the crash.

"All I have heard over and over and over again is 'I didn't see', she said. "'It wasn't me. It was this, this and this.' So once again, I'm very confused on why he is pleading guilty if he's not feeling like what he did was really his action?"

Colorado State Patrol investigators said Alejandro Acosta was biking east on Lee Hill Road at 6:20 p.m. July 15, 2021, while Laws was driving west.

Investigators said it appears Laws tried to make a left turn onto Wagon Wheel Gap Road in front of Alejandro Acosta, and he hit the vehicle and was thrown from the bike.

Speed and intoxication were not factors in the crash, but prosecutors determined Laws "drove without due regard for the road and his surroundings, thereby causing Mr. Acosta's death."

Prosecuting attorney Kokomo Metzger on Friday said multiple witnesses were at the scene, including Laws' wife, and a bystander who stopped in attempt to resuscitate Alejandro Acosta.

"Mr. Laws did not see Alejandro, he did not stop before he made the turn, and he hit Alejandro and took his life," Metzger said. "We're here today because Mr. Laws was at fault for that crash that took Alejandro's life."