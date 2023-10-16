George Murdoch: Aberdeen murder DNA appeal on Crimewatch Live

An appeal for information about DNA evidence in the brutal unsolved murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver in 1983 is to be made on television.

George "Dod" Murdoch was found dead beside his vehicle, with a cheese wire garrotte lying nearby.

Police revealed last month that they now had what they believe is the DNA profile of the 58-year-old's killer.

The latest developments in the unsolved case will feature on Crimewatch Live on the BBC on Tuesday.

Mr Murdoch picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end on the evening of 29 September 1983 and told his control room he was heading to Culter.

However, he never made it to his destination.

About two miles into the journey, Mr Murdoch turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.

Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm, but when officers arrived it was too late.

Forensic scientists have managed to develop a profile from crime scene material thanks to advances in analysis techniques.

The DNA profile is male, but police need to find a match to the sample and are appealing for help from the public - including people who could be related to the murderer.

The senior investigating officer, Det Insp James Callander, will be appearing on Crimewatch Live at 10:00.

Earlier this year, police made an appeal to find a man seen in Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015.

He was wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt and is described as being small, stocky, in his 60 or 70s and local to Aberdeen.

The man is not a suspect but may have significant information.

Mr Murdoch's wife, Jessie, died in 2004 but his family have never given up hope that his killer will be caught.

A £50,000 reward is being offered for any information in relation to the case.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk