George Norcross investor group buys stake in Republic Bank, wants to boost stock price

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Norcross
    American banker and political activist

PHILADELPHIA - An investment group that includes South Jersey businessman George Norcross III has acquired a stake in Republic Bank's parent company and wants a say in how the business is run.

In a letter to Republic's directors, the investors on Monday criticized the bank's financial performance and its stock price, asserting a "depressed stock performance over several years is directly attributable to weak operating results …"

Among other changes, the new shareholders suggested one of their members, former TD Bank executive Gregory Braca, "would be an outstanding candidate" to become CEO of Republic First Bancorp Inc.

The CEO's post is currently held by Republic Chairman Vernon Hill II of Moorestown. Hill was the founder of Commerce Bancorp, a Cherry Hill bank company acquired by TD Bank in 2007.

The letter also suggested Republic's board, currently facing a proxy fight over three seats, "might undertake to add additional independent directors."

Republic, which recently announced its 2021 profit rose by almost 400 percent, has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City. It also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

The new investors collectively hold almost 4 million shares of Republic stock, a 6.6 percent stake that makes them the "largest non-institutional, non-insider shareholders" of the Philadelphia-based bank company, the letter said.

The investors also have "explored our options for making a substantial long-term equity investment, and we welcome discussions with the board as we decide how best to build that investment," the letter added.

Customers use drive-through lanes at a Republic Bank office in Cherry Hill.

Among other measures, it urged Republic's board to consider expanding the firm's commercial business in the metropolitan New York and Philadelphia areas and increasing its investment in digital and financial technology.

The letter also proposed identifying cost-cutting measures "while not adversely affecting service to the company's customers "

And it suggested creation of a "community investment plan that would make (Republic) a leader in major-minority and low and moderate-income communities."

George Norcross III

The letter suggested the investment group could help to develop and implement the plan "in light of the vast experience of Mr. Braca as a community banker and Mr. George Norcross as a community leader and philanthropist."

George Norcross, who holds an 0.8 percent stake in Republic, is an insurance executive and chairman of Cooper University Health Care in Camden. He also oversees South Jersey's Democratic organization and was a former Commerce executive.

Local: Michael Landon fans bringing memorial bench to Collingswood

Court: Judge's ruling throws former Eagle for a loss

Braca, former president and CEO of TD Bank N.A. in Cherry Hill, has a 0.1 percent stake, according to the filing.

The group's largest investor, holding 5.2 percent of Republic's stock is the Avery Conner Capital Trust, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The trust's principal business "is to provide for the security and wellbeing" of Norcross's descendants, according to the SEC filing. Its trustees include Philip A. Norcross, a Mount Laurel attorney and brother of George Norcross.

Comment on the investors' letter was not immediately available from a Republic representative.

The firm's chairman, Vernon Hill II of Moorestown, has previously declared 2021 was "a very successful year," noting the firm "achieved asset, loan and deposit growth far above industry standards."

The firm, which on Jan. 20 reported 2021 net income of $25.2 million, said the gains were driven by revenue growth and a focus on cost control.

Hill at that time said Republic plans "significant enhancements to our digital and technology platforms in 2022."

The company's stock closed Monday at $4.30 per share, down by 15 cents or 3.37 percent.

Republic First Bancorp in December said it was facing a challenge over three board seats from Driver Management Co., a New York investment firm.

Driver has nominated Peter B. Barholow, a Texas banker; Pamela Bundy, the head of a Washington, D.C., development firm; and Richard Sinkfield III, a corporate governance expert.

In launching the proxy fight, Driver claimed it is "abundantly clear" that Hill "is intent on pursuing a business plan that we think is highly likely to continue to destroy shareholder value …"

Driver was critical of a Republic plan to raise capital, saying that would dilute the value of the company's shares. Republic has since postponed that plan indefinitely.

Republic at that time said it would reach out to the nominees to assess their qualifications "and explore whether a mutually agreeable resolution might be achievable where Driver would withdraw its proxy fight."

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Republic Bank: George Norcross group hopes to boost stock

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a Spinoff of Its Discovery Stake

    Comments from CEO John Stankey on a spinoff versus a split appear to have depressed the stock price.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • Ethereum Suffers Worst Month in Nearly 2 Years, SOL Falls Even Harder

    Bitcoin (BTC) has had an ugly start to the year, but it's been even worse month for major altcoins, with all members of the CoinDesk 20 digital assets deeply in the red during January.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • Palmetto State Bank, ex-bank manager issue statements in Alex Murdaugh case

    Palmetto State Bank and its former bank manager Russell Laffitte issued independent statements about the ongoing Alex Murdaugh criminal & civil cases.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]