George Norcross investor group buys stake in Republic Bank, wants to boost stock price

PHILADELPHIA - An investment group that includes South Jersey businessman George Norcross III has acquired a stake in Republic Bank's parent company and wants a say in how the business is run.

In a letter to Republic's directors, the investors on Monday criticized the bank's financial performance and its stock price, asserting a "depressed stock performance over several years is directly attributable to weak operating results …"

Among other changes, the new shareholders suggested one of their members, former TD Bank executive Gregory Braca, "would be an outstanding candidate" to become CEO of Republic First Bancorp Inc.

The CEO's post is currently held by Republic Chairman Vernon Hill II of Moorestown. Hill was the founder of Commerce Bancorp, a Cherry Hill bank company acquired by TD Bank in 2007.

The letter also suggested Republic's board, currently facing a proxy fight over three seats, "might undertake to add additional independent directors."

Republic, which recently announced its 2021 profit rose by almost 400 percent, has 33 offices in the South Jersey-Philadelphia area and in New York City. It also operates Oak Mortgage Co.

The new investors collectively hold almost 4 million shares of Republic stock, a 6.6 percent stake that makes them the "largest non-institutional, non-insider shareholders" of the Philadelphia-based bank company, the letter said.

The investors also have "explored our options for making a substantial long-term equity investment, and we welcome discussions with the board as we decide how best to build that investment," the letter added.

Among other measures, it urged Republic's board to consider expanding the firm's commercial business in the metropolitan New York and Philadelphia areas and increasing its investment in digital and financial technology.

The letter also proposed identifying cost-cutting measures "while not adversely affecting service to the company's customers "

And it suggested creation of a "community investment plan that would make (Republic) a leader in major-minority and low and moderate-income communities."

The letter suggested the investment group could help to develop and implement the plan "in light of the vast experience of Mr. Braca as a community banker and Mr. George Norcross as a community leader and philanthropist."

George Norcross, who holds an 0.8 percent stake in Republic, is an insurance executive and chairman of Cooper University Health Care in Camden. He also oversees South Jersey's Democratic organization and was a former Commerce executive.

Braca, former president and CEO of TD Bank N.A. in Cherry Hill, has a 0.1 percent stake, according to the filing.

The group's largest investor, holding 5.2 percent of Republic's stock is the Avery Conner Capital Trust, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The trust's principal business "is to provide for the security and wellbeing" of Norcross's descendants, according to the SEC filing. Its trustees include Philip A. Norcross, a Mount Laurel attorney and brother of George Norcross.

Comment on the investors' letter was not immediately available from a Republic representative.

The firm's chairman, Vernon Hill II of Moorestown, has previously declared 2021 was "a very successful year," noting the firm "achieved asset, loan and deposit growth far above industry standards."

The firm, which on Jan. 20 reported 2021 net income of $25.2 million, said the gains were driven by revenue growth and a focus on cost control.

Hill at that time said Republic plans "significant enhancements to our digital and technology platforms in 2022."

The company's stock closed Monday at $4.30 per share, down by 15 cents or 3.37 percent.

Republic First Bancorp in December said it was facing a challenge over three board seats from Driver Management Co., a New York investment firm.

Driver has nominated Peter B. Barholow, a Texas banker; Pamela Bundy, the head of a Washington, D.C., development firm; and Richard Sinkfield III, a corporate governance expert.

In launching the proxy fight, Driver claimed it is "abundantly clear" that Hill "is intent on pursuing a business plan that we think is highly likely to continue to destroy shareholder value …"

Driver was critical of a Republic plan to raise capital, saying that would dilute the value of the company's shares. Republic has since postponed that plan indefinitely.

Republic at that time said it would reach out to the nominees to assess their qualifications "and explore whether a mutually agreeable resolution might be achievable where Driver would withdraw its proxy fight."

