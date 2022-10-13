George Osborne says another mini-Budget U-turn is inevitable

George Osborne has already been critical of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic record - Matt Cardy /PA

Former chancellor George Osborne has urged Kwasi Kwarteng to make another “inevitable” U-turn on his mini-Budget rather than waiting until the end of the month to change course.

Downing Street officials reportedly held discussions on Thursday about further changes to the growth plan in the hope of calming financial markets after a turbulent few weeks.

No 10 insisted its position had “not changed” and promised there would be no more about-turns beyond last week’s decision to scrap the abolition of the 45p tax rate.

However some Tory MPs have privately expressed their frustration with the timing of the tax-cutting measures during a cost of living crisis, while both Sky News and Bloomberg reported officials had held initial talks.

Mr Osborne wrote on Twitter: “Given the pain being caused to the real economy by the financial turbulence, it’s not clear why it is in anyone’s interests to wait 18 more days before the inevitable U-turn on the mini budget.”

Ex-chancellor warns of Tory election 'wipeout'

He had already been critical of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic record and on Sunday warned of a potential “Tory wipeout” at the next general election unless the Government changed course.

Ed Balls, the former Labour MP and shadow chancellor, quoted the tweet with the words: “I agree with Ed.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng, currently in Washington for meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told reporters his “total focus” remained on delivering his mini-Budget and achieving economic growth.

“That's the central prize, that's the main focus of my job,” he said.

Refusing to be drawn on speculation surrounding U-turns, Mr Kwarteng added: “Our position hasn't changed. I will come up with the medium-term fiscal plan on October 31, as I said earlier in the week, and there'll be more detail then.

“What I am going to acknowledge is the fact that it is a very dicey situation globally.”

No final mini-Budget decision until Chancellor returns

Mr Kwarteng said there had been “turbulence” in the British economy but said “everybody” had been affected by the energy price spike, potential rising interest rates and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Story continues

No final decision on the mini-Budget would be taken until he returned to Britain after the summit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday afternoon.

The Sun separately reported Ms Truss could actually raise corporation tax next year, although Downing Street sources told The Telegraph they rejected this claim.

It would represent her most significant U-turn to date after making a promise to scrap April’s planned rise – which would have seen an increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent – a key part of her leadership campaign.

Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak argued the existing corporation tax rate had done little to boost British competitiveness as he defended the planned rise.