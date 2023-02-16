George Osborne urges Jeremy Hunt to cut business taxes

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne
Jeremy Hunt should cut business taxes at next month’s budget to boost the economy, George Osborne has suggested.

The former chancellor warned that the historically high burden on industry risked putting companies off investing in Britain.

He referenced pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which has decided to build its new vaccine factory in Ireland because of the UK’s high levies.

The remarks will heap pressure on the incumbent Chancellor to reverse his plans for a 6 percentage point rise in Corporation Tax.

Mr Osborne slashed the rate from 28pc to 20pc during his six years at the Treasury, and outlined plans to take it below 15pc.

That is now set to be reversed by Mr Hunt, who will put it up from the 19pc where it currently sits to 25pc in his Spring budget.

Tory MPs have been highly critical of the move and are urging him to reverse it, warning that the increase will damage Britain’s competitiveness.

“Of course it’s more popular to increase taxes on business than on individuals and in some ways easier to do than to try and cut public spending,” Mr Osborne told the BBC.

“The reason I reduced business taxes was to attract investment and attract research and attract companies like AstraZeneca, and if you put up taxes then you will potentially have the opposite effect.

“I reduced business tax because I thought that was a way of bringing investment in. That creates the revenues that allow you to fund your public services.

“That’s the approach I took and would be the approach I would take again.”

His remarks will provide a boost to the Conservative Growth Group, a band of Liz Truss allies who are pressuring the Chancellor to change course.

The group is poised to hand an alternative budget to Mr Hunt that will include proposals to reduce the tax burden on businesses to boost the economy.

Treasury sources have insisted there is no prospect of any tax cuts in the budget, arguing such a move would risk stoking inflation and do long-term damage to the economy.

Mr Hunt defended his economic vision in a social media video on Thursday, which was shot at the McLaren Formula One team headquarters in Surrey.

Mr Osborne’s comments came as a new poll showed more people are now in favour of Mr Hunt cutting taxes than increasing them or keeping them as they are.

A survey carried out for GB News by People Polling found 32pc of the general public and four in 10 Tory voters want the burden reduced.

In contrast 16pc said they should be put up and 14pc that they were already at the right level.

