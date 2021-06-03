George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general

George P. Bush. David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

The gloves are already off in the Texas attorney general race.

On Wednesday night, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced he is officially a Republican candidate for state attorney general. The current attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, is in legal hot water — he's under indictment for securities fraud and is being investigated by the FBI for abuse of office — and Bush pounced.

"Enough is enough, Ken," Bush said. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. It's time to go." There is a "web of corruption and lies that affect one of the highest offices of our land," he added, "and it's time for a change."

Both men are quick to tout how much they support former President Donald Trump, with Paxton even attempting to get the 2020 election results overturned in four states; his lawsuit was rejected by the Supreme Court. Bush's father is former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who went toe-to-toe with Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries — we have Trump to thank for the "Low-Energy Jeb" moniker — and when asked by CNN about such remarks, Jeb's son shrugged them off.

"Politics is a contact sport," George P. Bush said. "We're at a stage in our state where, you know, we can't let a mean tweet get in the way of doing the right thing."