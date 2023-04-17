George Santos Announces Reelection Bid And Gets Snark, Not Support

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) made it official on Monday: He’s running for reelection despite previous claims that he wouldn’t.

The notoriously “truth-challenged” congressman announced the bid on Twitter, promising to ”[Take back] our country and [restore] greatness back to New York,” even though most of his constituents say they want him to resign, according to New York Magazine.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸



To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vppic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

Considering that Santos admitted to lying about, among other things, going to an elite New York private school, getting a master’s degree in business and working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users felt the best response was mockery — full-on mockery.

George Santos announces he will help Democrats take back the House https://t.co/2L3IjyaKMX — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 17, 2023

The Emperor of Japan has announced his re-election campaign in New York's 3rd congressional district https://t.co/jpAx0dVxWW — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) April 17, 2023

I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district. Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos. https://t.co/dJbHgrswNP — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 17, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 17, 2023

The real lesson of the Trump era is that you can do anything if you have zero shame and never concede anything ever. https://t.co/8A1Q9pAA9H — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 17, 2023

the real interesting thing to watch will be whether the NRCC or any of the major Republican groups back him. this will be a competitive seat. Biden won this by 10. https://t.co/PfSCoqyOHE — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 17, 2023

Santos JUST put out a fundraising filing showing he raised $3,000 LESS than he paid out in contribution refunds during the first three months of 2023 https://t.co/cdOFbz9SkO — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 17, 2023

House Majority Leader, Nobel Prize finalist, and Time Person of the Year George Santos has announced his bid for re-election. If he wins, he will be the first ever member of Congress re-elected while also running a Fortune 500 company from the International Space Station https://t.co/pjogfblkAd — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 17, 2023

The other freshmen Republican members of the New York delegation, who have called on Santos to resign, are probably not going to love this https://t.co/XckdImNcpE — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 17, 2023

