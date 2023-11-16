George Santos Appears to Have Lied on Camera About OnlyFans Usage

The House Ethics Committee’s report on George Santos included several revelations about the New York congressman’s allegedly illegal activity — including that he spent campaign cash on OnlyFans. Santos is certainly one of the most prolific liars to walk the halls of Congress, and it appears he lied on camera about his usage on the platform earlier this year.

After the House’s investigation found that Santos had used the money from his campaign committee to “pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at OnlyFans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking,” it was quickly discovered that the congressman had also publicly lied about his knowledge of the popular porn site.

In March, during an interview with Fox Business, Santos claimed that he had “just discovered what Only Fans was about three weeks ago when it was brought in a discussion in my office… I was oblivious to the whole concept.”

Host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery responded with disbelief. “You just can’t tell the truth,” she said, referring to Santos’ history of lying about even the most insignificant details of his life.

According to the findings of the Ethics Committee, Santos had purchased subscriptions on the adult content site in the fall of 2022, months before the interview took place.

Omg. Here's George Santos in an interview in March laughing that he "just discovered what Only Fans is three weeks ago."



His bank records show he used campaign funds on OnlyFans four months earlier.

At least one Only Fans model, claims that Santos was a subscriber to their content. One such model, Leila Lewis, claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that Santos had been a subscriber, and that she had “rated his dick.” Rolling Stone has not been able to independently confirm Lewis’ claim.

Shortly after the report went public, Santos announced that he would be withdrawing his bid for re-election in 2024. “If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the ‘Ethics committee’, they would have not released this biased report,” Santos wrote in a lengthy statement on X. “It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk. Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of Justice should all be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

