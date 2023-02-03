George Santos' Attempt To Taunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Unexpected 'Award'

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) tried to mock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter on Thursday — but it did not go well.

Santos criticized Ocasio-Cortez’z impassioned speech on the House floor attacking the House GOP’s vote on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her Foreign Affairs Committee assignment.

“I DEMAND Sandy get an Oscar, PRONTO!” tweeted Santos.

I DEMAND Sandy get an Oscar, PRONTO! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/unWuBEgYB1 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 3, 2023

“I’ll talk to the Academy about getting you a lifetime achievement award for Best Actor,” actor Billy Baldwin responded.

I'll talk to the Academy about getting you a lifetime achievement award for Best Actor. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 3, 2023

Other critics couldn’t believe the gall of Santos accusing someone else of playing a role, given how he’s been found to have fabricated much of his back story and is under investigation for his campaign finances.

Oh, George.



Buddy.



You’re literally the last person on earth who should be criticizing other people for pretending to be someone they’re not. — Zack “May Not Be Notable” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 3, 2023

Well since you are the greatest EGOT ever, your opinion is of the utmost importance George!



15 Emmy’s

14 Grammy’s

23 Oscar’s

9 Tony’s (should be 10 but we all know you were ROBBED!)



You sir…are the inspiration this generation has needed 👏! — Alyx Ander (@iamalyxander) February 3, 2023

We’ve been waiting for you to lie and say you actually won one. — Tina Mabry (@TinaMabry) February 3, 2023

Don’t you already have like, 12? — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) February 3, 2023

It takes a certain kind of psycho to think everyone will forget your lies if you just keep on being an asshole. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 3, 2023

I DEMAND that you resign from Congress PRONTO! You are a liar, a fraud, a criminal, and a national security threat. — Jane Feldman (@jtfdenver) February 3, 2023

