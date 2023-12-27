George Santos blames Mayor Adams for getting ‘basket of chocolates’ stolen in NYC car break-in: ‘He should resign’

Criminally indicted ex-New York Rep. George Santos claims his car was broken into overnight Tuesday in Queens — and he’s blaming Mayor Adams for the alleged smash-and-grab job.

“This is all on him. You want to be a chief executive of a city? Then every failure in that city falls on you,” the disgraced former Republican congressman told the Daily News on Wednesday morning. “He needs to take responsibility and he should resign in disgrace … The city is burning to the ground.”

Santos, a self-admitted liar who was expelled from Congress earlier this month after being indicted on a laundry list of campaign finance, fraud and false statement charges, first reported the alleged car burglary in an expletive-riddled video posted on X shortly after midnight on Wednesday. In the video, Santos shows what appears to be a smashed back seat window of what he describes as his “brand new” SUV before going on a curse word-packed rant about how he sees the alleged burglary as Adams’ fault.

In his interview with The News, Santos said the alleged break-in happened in Flushing within the 109th Precinct and that he discovered it around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said the only belongings that got nabbed from his car was a “basket of chocolates” and a book bag that had contact lenses and some other personal items in it.

“They didn’t even take the loose change,” Santos said.

The ex-lawmaker, who used to represent a House district spanning a slice of eastern Queens, Nassau County and Suffolk County, said he called 911 and that NYPD officers showed up and took a report about the incident. He said he couldn’t immediately provide a copy of the report because officers informed him it wouldn’t be available until Friday.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed officers responded and took a report of the alleged burglary near the corner of Colden Street and Juniper Avenue in the 109th Precinct.

“The report states that at approximately 1800 hours, a 35 year-old male left his parked GMC Terrain at the location and when the male returned to the vehicle on 2330 hours he observed the rear passenger window broken and a book bag and gift basked removed from the vehicle without permission or authority,” the spokesman said. “A total of $180 worth of property was removed and there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

Nonetheless, in a dig at his documented history of lying, Fabien Levy, Adams’ deputy mayor for communications, wrote on X in response to Santos’ video: “99% sure you broke into the car yourself.”

While major felonies overall have remained effectively flat in the city this year, car thefts are skyrocketing.

The 109th Precinct, where Santos says his car was burglarized, has been especially impacted, with 498 car thefts so far this year as of this past Sunday — a 69.4% spike as compared to the same point in 2022, NYPD data shows. As compared to the same point in 2021, before Adams took office, that’s a 155.4% increase in car thefts in the 109th, per the data.

According to a recent court filing, Santos is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors about the criminal charges against him, which include money laundering, theft of public funds, credit card fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.