George Santos calls Jewish man "human scum" during heated exchange on Capitol Hill

On Friday, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y lost his temper on Capitol Hill during a heated exchange with a Jewish American man identified as Shabd Singh of Washington. In a clip of the event, Santos lashes out at the man — who has been described as being critical of Israeli policies — calling him "human scum."

At the start of the clip, Santos points out the man to officers in the building, saying that Singh accosted him while he had a two-month-old baby in his hands. Prior to this taking place, he'd been photographed leaving Tim Burchett’s office with this baby and, when asked if it was his, is said to have answered, "Not yet." So TBD on that.

George Santos just left Tim Burchett’s office with a baby in his arms. When asked if it was his baby, he said “not yet.” pic.twitter.com/QQsfPAo8hC — Matt Rice (@matthew___rice) October 13, 2023

"You came in my personal space yelling at me," Santos says to Singh further on in the clip, which can be seen below. Pointing his finger in the man's face, he asks, "What are you doing about terrorists destroying Israel? It is abhorrent that you are in this building stepping up for terrorists," calling him a terrorist sympathizer and human scum as he storms away.

Speaking to reporters shortly after, Singh summarized his reason for approaching Santos in the first place, saying, "You cannot weaponize Jewish pain to continue the mass murder of civilians."

Just now on Capitol Hill: George Santos has a yelling match with a man who’s here, calling the man “human scum,” screaming at the top of his lungs. Man says his name is Shabd Singh of Washington, a Jewish American who’s critical of Israeli policies. Video of the moment here 👇 pic.twitter.com/iZrTZWeg8v — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2023

