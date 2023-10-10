George Santos charged with 10 additional crimes in updated indictment

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Tuesday unveiled an updated indictment of Rep. George Santos, adding 10 new federal charges and bringing the total counts faced by the Long Island Republican to 23.

According to prosecutors, Santos stole people’s identities, made charges on his donors’ credit cards without their authorization and submitted false campaign reports that listed non-existent loans and contributions that were fabricated or stolen.

Santos was originally indicted in May. He pleaded not guilty to the original 13 charges.

Tuesday’s indictment includes two new counts of wire fraud, two new counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two new counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two new counts of aggravated identity theft and one new count of access device fraud.

Last month, prosecutors disclosed in court papers that Santos has been in plea talks with the government.