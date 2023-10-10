George Santos charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and more

New York Rep. George Santos was charged in a superseding indictment Tuesday with conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

Santos was originally indicted in May by federal prosecutors on several other counts including money laundering and theft of public funds.

Prosecutors filed the 23-count superseding indictment against the New York Republican in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Here are the charges he faces:

One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United StatesTwo counts of wire fraudTwo counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC)Two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FECTwo counts of aggravated identity theftOne count of access device fraud

These new counts have been added to the charges in the original indictment against him:

Seven counts of wire fraudThree counts of money launderingOne count of theft of public fundsTwo counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives

U.S. Attorney Breon Stacy Peace said in a statement that Santos "is charged with stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign."

"Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen," Peace said.

Representatives for Santos' office and his defense attorney did not respond to CBS News' requests for comment.

Santos, a freshman congressman who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District, has been dogged by allegations that he inflated his resume and lied about his past experience to bolster his election chances in his 2022 political campaign. He has admitted that he "embellished" his resume. He has spent much of his tenure in Congress haunted by questions about his education and professional experience, as well as his finances and campaign spending.

Last week, Santos' ex-campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, admitting she fraudulently reported hundreds of thousands in fake loans that Santos had claimed he made to his campaign.

Marks and Santos, according to prosecutors in Marks' case, allegedly carried out a fraudulent scheme to "obtain money for the campaign by submitting materially false reports to the FEC on behalf of the campaign." In those reports, the two allegedly inflated the campaign's fundraising numbers, saying that Santos had loaned his campaign $500,000 when he hadn't done so — and lacked the funds to make a contribution of that size. Prosecutors say Santos "had less than $8,000 in his personal and business bank accounts" at the time.

In order to qualify for financial and logistical support from a national Republican Party committee, Santos had to show that his congressional campaign had raised at least $250,000 from third-party contributors in a quarter. According to a Justice Department news release, Santos and Marks agreed to falsely report to the FEC that "at least 10" members of Santos' and Marks' families had made "significant financial contributions to the campaign," even though the two "knew that these individuals had neither made the reported contributions nor given authorization for their personal information to be included in such false public reports."

As a result of the alleged scheme, Santos appeared to have met the a national Republican Party committee threshold and received additional support from the party.

Credit card fraud

Prosecutors also allege that Santos stole the personal identities and financial information of people who contributed to his campaign. From December 2021 through August 2022, Santols allegedly "charged contributors' credit cards repeatedly, without their authorization."

In one case, according to prosecutors, a contributor texted Santos to contribute to his campaign and gave him billing information for two credit cards. Santos allegedly used the information to make "numerous contributions to his campaign and affiliated political committees in amounts exceeding applicable contribution limits, without the Contributor's knowledge or authorization." He allegedly repeatedly charged the contributor's card for "at least $44,800 in charges" and falsely listed the source of the funds as himself and his relatives, as well as other contributors. Prosecutors said the Santos on one occasion charged $12,000 to the card and transferred the vast majority of the funds into his personal bank account.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

