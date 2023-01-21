1

George Santos controversy: Here's a look at investigations of the new House Republican

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·4 min read

NEW YORK - Newly elected Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing a host of questions: He's accused of faking his résumé and the circumstances of his mother's death along with having questionable campaign finances reporting and allegations of pilfering from a fundraising campaign for a dying dog, among other things.

He has acknowledged embellishing his educational background and job history, but has denied most of the other allegations, even as he was sworn in for his new House post this month.

The allegations have sparked multiple demands for his resignation, as well as at least two investigations and calls for additional probes. Santos, 34, has repeatedly said he will not resign. Here's a summary of the investigations and reviews.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB169
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: DCAB169

State investigations

Santos' district includes a portion of northern Nassau County, N.Y., on Long Island, as well as part of Queens, New York City's eastern borough. Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, announced that her office would investigate Santos after he publicly acknowledged having embellished his résumé.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the Third (Congressional) District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Donnelly said in a statement issued by her office in late December.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it," Donnelly concluded.

Her office provided no details of the investigation, leaving it unclear what potential crimes could be under review.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office said in late December that it was "looking into a number of issues" involving Santos. However, the announcement stopped short of confirming a formal investigation.

Federal investigation

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, headquartered in Brooklyn, includes Santos' congressional district. An investigation by U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, the top prosecutor for the Eastern District, is focused in part on Santos' financial dealings, according to reports by The New York Times, CNN and other news organizations.

A spokesperson for Peace did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Questions about Santos' financial dealings have included the sources of funding for his 2022 campaign, as well as a sharp increase in his reported earnings between his unsuccessful 2020 congressional campaign and victory in 2022.

►USA TODAY investigates: George Santos' college education is a myth. Is he the only one lying? We checked

►Concerns about Santos campaign filings: Rep. George Santos' finances are raising questions. Here's what public records show.

►Complaint over GoFundMe effort: Rep. George Santos pushes back on 'insane' claim he stole funds for veteran's dying dog

Calls for campaign finance investigations

Several organizations and elected officials have called on the Federal Election Commission to investigate Santos' campaign funding and spending. The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan advocate for voters, went further by filing a complaint with the FEC. The organization also sent the complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice's public integrity section.

The complaint alleges that Santos:

  • Concealed the true sources of his 2022 congressional campaign funding, including the "unexplained and highly suspicious origins of $705,000 Santos purportedly loaned his campaign." Unknown companies and individuals may have illegally funneled money to the campaign through a limited liability company he created, the CLC said.

  • Falsified reports on his 2022 campaign spending. In all, Santos reported 40 disbursements between $199 and $200. And 37 of the expenditures were for $199.99, one penny below the FEC threshold for requiring receipts, invoices or canceled checks.

  • Illegally used campaign funds for personal expenses, including a residence for Santos.

The FEC and Department of Justice have not commented on the CLC complaint.

Separately, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman, both Democratic House members from New York, have asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whose slim, four-seat majority can ill afford to lose a GOP member, has largely avoided the controversy. As McCarthy's tenure as speaker began, Santos was named to two House committees by his fellow Republicans in the chamber.

Revived criminal allegations in Brazil

Law enforcement authorities in Brazil, where Santos' parents were born, plan to reopen an investigation into Santos' alleged use of a stolen checkbook in 2008, The New York Times reported.

Allegedly using a false name, he used the checkbook for nearly $700 in spending at a shop outside Rio de Janeiro, the Times reported.

The investigation went dormant because Brazilian authorities were unable to locate Santos. Now, the officials plan to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to notify Santos about the charges, a move that would enable the case to proceed.

“I am not a criminal here — not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world,” Santos told the New York Post in December before the Times report of the Brazilian case being revived.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. George Santos is facing many investigations. Here's a rundown.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Anchor Rips Republican's Reasoning For Not Calling On George Santos To Resign

    "I don’t think that that’s the job of another member of Congress to say or call for," said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) of fellow Rep. George Santos.

  • A timeline of Rep. George Santos' fabrications and controversy

    A timeline of Republican Rep. George Santos' lies about his resume and other allegations since he became a member of Congress.

  • Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game

    NFL Hall of Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father while courtside at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Moody's upgrades ratings on 3 Indian state-run banks, affirms SBI at Baa3

    Moody's Investors Service on Friday upgraded long-term currency deposit ratings for three Indian state-run lenders on improving credit metrics, better macro economic health and a bet on government support for financial institutions. The ratings agency lifted Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank to Baa3 from Ba1, and affirmed State Bank of India's rating at Baa3, while upgrading its baseline credit assessment and additional tier 1 securities program rating to Ba1 and (P)B1 from Ba2 and (P)B2, respectively. Outlook on long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable, Moody's said.

  • Polk County's December unemployment rate comes in lower than a year ago

    The unemployment rate for Polk County was lower at 2.7% in December compared to a year ago.

  • Investing in Castings (LON:CGS) five years ago would have delivered you a 2.5% gain

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Castings P.L.C. ( LON:CGS ) share...

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's (LON:AFM) Returns On Capital

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • 5 burning questions ahead of Eagles vs. Giants in NFC playoffs

    Can Philadelphia beat a divisional rival three times in one season is among 5 burning questions for the Eagles ahead of the matchup against the Giants

  • The 'JR-15,' an AR-15 rifle for kids, is being marketed again weeks after a 6-year-old shot a teacher

    The JR-15 is a .22 long rifle geared toward "smaller enthusiasts," according to Wee 1 Tactical, the gunmaker who manufactures the rifles.

  • Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton

    A federal judge on Thursday ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged. U.S. District Judge John Middlebrooks, who threw out Trump's lawsuit in September, said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.

  • Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case

    An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District Judge Steven Boyce during a motion hearing on Thursday, including that the trial be delayed until 2024 — a request from Chad Daybell's attorneys — and that the death penalty be taken off the table — a request from Lori Vallow Daybell's lawyers. The complicated criminal case began in 2019 when Lori Vallow Daybell's two youngest children were reported missing.

  • Biden on classified documents: 'There's no there there'

    President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. Speaking to reporters Thursday in California, Biden said "a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.” (Jan. 19)

  • Judge fines Trump, lawyer for 'frivolous' Clinton lawsuit

    A Florida judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused Trump of a “pattern of abuse of the courts" for filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes, which he said "undermines the rule of law" and “amounts to obstruction of justice.” Citing Trump's recent legal action against the Pulitzer Prize board, New York's attorney general, big tech companies and CNN, he described Trump as “a prolific and sophisticated litigant” who uses the courts “to seek revenge on political adversaries.”

  • Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties

    "This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.

  • Arizona will bus, fly migrants from state under new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs

    "It’s something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said, referring to border communities strained by the influx of migrants.

  • Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    Less than a day after receiving a warning from a federal judge, former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The withdrawal came in a brief document filed Friday morning with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who late Thursday warned Trump's legal team that the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous. Trump's lawsuit against the AG had sought to shield Trump's revocable trust from James, who has an ongoing $250 million civil suit that alleges fraudulent conduct at the Trump Organization.

  • Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPatriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev

  • Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy

    Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected a request from the College Board to provide the class in high school classes in the state Wednesday. The mov

  • DOJ tells House GOP it won't share info about ongoing criminal probes

    The Department of Justice has informed the House Judiciary Committee it is unlikely to share information with investigators about ongoing criminal probes or any non-public information about any DOJ investigation, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. "Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter to Chairman Jim Jordan. The letter comes in response to Jordan's sweeping Jan. 17 requests to DOJ as well the FBI, DEA and ATF.