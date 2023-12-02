George Santos expelled from Congress in historic vote

Friday was U.S. Rep. George Santos’ last day. The New York Republican lawmaker faced an expulsion vote in the morning. It was quiet on the House floor, before House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) broke the silence. "Two-thirds voting in the affirmative, the resolution is adopted," Johnson said. And with that, George Santos was removed from Congress, making him the sixth member ever expelled. "It's historic, right? We've only ever expelled five or six members in the House's history and it's not something to be taken lightly. It's something I contemplated heavily throughout the last few months," U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said. Details: https://ktla.com/news/washington-dc-bureau/santos-expelled-from-congress-in-historic-vote/

