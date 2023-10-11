George Santos faces additional charges in new indictment

Rep. George Santos, R-NY, at the 2023 State of the Union address. Santos was recently charged with identity theft and embezzling campaign money, among other offenses. | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

U.S. Rep. George Santos has been charged with a total of 23 counts including identity theft, money laundering and wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Santos allegedly lied to the FEC about his campaign’s finances, transferred campaign money to his own bank account and used the credit card information of his campaign donors to charge money to his campaign without their knowledge.

The indictment replaced an earlier one that charged Santos with embezzling from his campaign fund.

James Smith, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI, said in a statement that Santos’ crimes affected not only his campaign donors but the American public.

“Santos allegedly led multiple additional fraudulent criminal schemes, lying to the American public in the process,” Smith said. “The FBI is committed to upholding the laws of our electoral process. Anyone who attempts to violate the law as part of a political campaign will face punishment in the criminal justice system.”

Santos is the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Long Island and Queens. Shortly after winning the election, it was revealed that Santos had deliberately lied about his past, including his heritage and resume, according to The New York Times.

Despite calls for his resignation, Santos has remained in office and announced plans to run for office in the future.

Santos has not yet spoken publicly about the charges and has previously denied any allegations of fraud, per The Associated Press.

