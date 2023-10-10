George Santos Faces New Criminal Charges Over Campaign Funds
(Bloomberg) -- US Representative George Santos, the embattled New York congressman already facing fraud and money-laundering charges, was hit with new allegations that include making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.
A revised indictment of Santos, 35, was unsealed Tuesday. The new charges are in addition to the counts filed against Santos in May that accuse him of stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms, among other allegations. The first-term lawmaker, who’s running for re-election next year, faces as many as 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to prosecutors in the office of Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace.
Santos has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has rebuffed requests to resign.
Read More: George Santos’s Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Conspiring With Him
