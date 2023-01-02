George Santos faces renewed fraud charges in Brazil over 2008 stolen checkbook scheme

George Santos, a newly elected New York congressman facing scrutiny for multiple lies about his background on the campaign trial, is facing revived charges from authorities in Brazil relating to a 2008 incident of check fraud.

According to Brazilian prosecutors, Santos, at age 19, used a stolen checkbook and false name to make at least $700 in fraudulent purchases.

Charges were put on hold when officials in the country couldn’t locate Mr Santos, but now that he has had his “whereabouts identified,” the process will continue, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office told the New York Times, which first reported on the 2008 incident.

Mr Santos, who appears to have misled voters about his career, family, and educational history, has denied any wrongdoing, though previously admitted to the fraud, the New York Times reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.