George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says

2
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
Rep. George Santos
Rep. George Santos Win McNamee/Getty Images

The infamous Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania's Amish Country for buying puppies with bad checks, but the 2017 charges were expunged in 2021 with the help of a lawyer friend, Politico reported Thursday, citing the lawyer, Tiffany Bogosian. Santos asked Bogosian for help after New York police served him as extradition warrant, she said, and she initially believed his claim that somebody had stolen his checkbook and forged his signature.

Bogosian showed Politico, The Associated Press, and The New York Times a 2020 email she sent to Pennsylvania police explaining that the nine bad checks totaling $15,125 were from a checkbook somebody had stolen from Santos. A week after she sent the email. Santos went to Pennsylvania and convinced prosecutors there to drop the charges, claiming he "worked for the SEC," Bogosian recalled Santos telling her after he returned.

Santos, who has admitted lying about his résumé and much of his biography, never worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission. He did, however, have an unregistered purported pet charity, Friends of Pets United, that auctioned off puppies at the Staten Island pet store Pet Oasis three days after someone wrote a bad $775 check from Santos' account to a Pennsylvania dog breeder, with "puppy" written on the memo line.

Pet Oasis owner Daniel Avissato told the Times earlier this week that the adoption event was a success, but things got weird when Santos demanded he make the check with the proceeds out to Santos — he went by Anthony Devolder at the time — not his charity. Avissato refused and put Friends of Pets United on the check, he said, but "when it cashed, it was crossed out, and it had Anthony Devolder written on it."

Bogosian grew skeptical, too. "I did think it was so weird at the time that his checks didn't have his address or phone number listed on them," she told Politico. "I started having second thoughts, I thought, 'Oh, he had the animal adoptions.'"

"I should have never got involved," Bogosian told the Times. "He should have went to jail. And I wish nothing but bad things for him."

Santos is accused of forging checks in Brazil and keeping the money he raised to help dogs, including the dying dog of an injured veteran. You can read about other cases where Santos appears to have kept money raised for pets at The New York Times.

You may also like

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works at Disney

Could moon dust be used to bring down Earth's temperatures?

Madonna slams comments mocking her appearance at the Grammys: World 'refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45'

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer: Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged

    U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totaling more than $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him, according to information provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by the attorney, Tiffany Bogosian. The theft case, first reported by Politico, adds to the controversy surrounding the first-term Long Island congressman, who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged lying about elements of his life story.

  • Man arrested in connection to $100,000 worth of items stolen from NFL store in Phoenix

    George Rodriguez, 36, was arrested in connection to the theft of over $100,000 worth of production equipment from an NFL experience third-party vendor

  • George Santos' work for firm accused of Ponzi scheme drew SEC scrutiny

    The embattled freshman lawmaker's work for a company that allegedly orchestrated a Ponzi scheme attracted scrutiny from federal regulators.

  • The House Ethics Committee may not go after 'loyal soldier' George Santos, ethics experts warn

    "This is like having your brother-in-law be the judge," said one ethics advocate, referring to the perils of the House Ethics Committee.

  • This Nasa Rover photo raises hopes of finding alien life on Mars

    They are small wrinkles on the surface of Mars but they are creating big ripples closer to home.

  • “Witch doctor” arrested for sexually assaulting woman in his Gwinnett County apartment, police say

    Detectives learned the suspect, Hassan Shalgheen, 44, and the victim met on social media.

  • Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Duet 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Her Talk Show's 100th Episode

    The powerhouse vocalists also spoke about their shared statuses as EGOT winners

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-'woke' Republicans such as DeSantis are trying to scare parents

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle over AP African American Studies is part of an effort to appeal to our emotions, not intellect.

  • Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

    Rep. Sharlett Mena and Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, both Tacoma Democrats, defend the polarizing law and discuss the need to craft public policy based on facts — not hyperbole.

  • Factbox-Abortion battles in U.S. state capitols to watch in 2023

    (Reuters) -Battles over abortion are heating up in state capitol buildings across the United States as lawmakers wrestle with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of state legislation seeking to ban or protect abortion access in 2023. FLORIDA: While the 15-week abortion ban signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis last year is being challenged in court, Republican state lawmakers have said they are considering pursuing stricter measures, such as a 12-week ban.

  • Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight

    When Alvin Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney last year, one of his first big decisions was to tap the breaks on an investigation that had been speeding toward a likely criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Exasperated liberals dreaming of Trump in handcuffs threw up their hands. Conservatives gloated that the Democrat's hesitation to bring a charge was proof Trump had been investigated for political reasons.

  • Is Applied Materials (AMAT) a Worthy Long-Term Stock?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Nicola Bulley: Everything we know on Friday as search enters third week

    Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on 27 January while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

  • U.S. shared Chinese balloon info with 40 nations

    STORY: U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States shared information it obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world - information the U.S. says demonstrates that it was not a weather balloon as Beijing has claimed but an airship that was used for espionage. "We are getting more information almost by the hour as we continue to work to salvage the balloon. We're learning from that and, as well, we're learning from what we saw and picked up as the balloon traversed the United States."The U.S. held the briefings in Washington and Beijing earlier this week about the balloon it shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and presented its findings to nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 nations.Blinken - who postponed a visit to China because of the incident - said Chinese spy balloons have flown over several other countries, too."The United States was not the only target of this broader program, which has violated the sovereignty of countries across five continents."At the news conference with Blinken was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said the incident confirmed a pattern of behavior exhibited by China."So we just have to be vigilant. We need to be aware of the constant risk of Chinese intelligence and then step up what we do to protect ourself."The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that four previous Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. but spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder would not elaborate.REPORTER: "Were they over what you would call sensitive sites?"PATRICK RYDER: "They were over sites that would be of interest to the Chinese but I'm not going to go into specifics."The Pentagon said previous balloons flew over the U.S. at least three times during the administration of Donald Trump and one previously under President Joe Biden."We know that they were looking to surveil strategic sites to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States."Ryder said U.S. Navy ships were continuing to recover the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon, which one U.S. official said was 200 feet tall with a payload underneath that weighed a couple thousand pounds.

  • Air near Ohio derailment safe for residents to return home

    Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of East Palestine and a sliver of Pennsylvania showed the air had returned to normal levels that would have been seen before the derailment, said James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Hundreds and hundreds of data points we’ve collected over the time show the air quality is safe," he said.

  • Santos was charged with theft in 2017 case tied to Amish dog breeders

    The New York congressman had the charge dismissed and his record expunged after claiming his checkbook was stolen.

  • New Jersey student ends her life after months of bullying, video of school hallway beating circulates online

    A fourteen year old high school student from New Jersey ended her life after a shocking video was circulated at her local high school.

  • George Santos was accused of issuing $15,125 in bad checks for 'puppies,' but the theft charge was dropped after he said his checkbook was stolen, report says

    Days after the bad checks were written to Amish dog breeders, Rep. George Santos's charity held an adoption event at a pet store in New York.

  • Man awakens his girlfriend with warning, Florida cops say: ‘We’re going to have a bad day’

    Police in Florida staked out at a home on a hunch something was wrong, and it was.

  • California cities rattled by prostitution, human trafficking in broad daylight as cops pin blame on new law

    Cities in California are seeing prostitutes soliciting openly on the streets while accompanied by pimps, causing alarm among residents and condemnation from cops over a new law.