George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) managed to insult both his voters and himself at the same time on Thursday night.

Santos, who has been busted in dozens of lies and is facing both investigations and calls to resign, was asked on Newsmax about allegations over his campaign finances.

He slipped up at least twice in his reply.

First, he referred to a company he “founded in 2001,” which is when he would have been 13 (he likely meant 2021, which is when Devolder Organization was actually founded).

And second, he insulted himself and his voters.

“Having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me: simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and have a voice in Congress,” he said: