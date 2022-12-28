George Santos humiliates himself talking to Tulsi Gabbard on Fox News
the GOP congressman-elect and serial liar did himself no favors in Fox News interview
Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter for Politico, talks about some of what is newly revealed in the latest release of transcripts from the January 6th Committee.
Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also told the January 6 committee that he drafted a resignation letter on the night of the riot.
Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson had previously testified that she witnessed Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows burning documents in a fireplace.
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) ripped into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) over his embellishments and fabrications about his background, asking him point-blank, “Do you have no shame?” “If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that…
An Insider map shows the essential points Russia would have to attack to wipe out the US's nuclear forces, according to a nuclear weapons expert.
Reuters/Amanda Andrade-RhoadesFar-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a Rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership.The remarks made by Biggs come as the race for Republican House Speaker intensifies—with potshots being doled out by competing GOP factions.On one side of the divide, Republicans have a “Never Kevin Five” that includes Biggs, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-
The judge in Kari Lake's election challenge rejected requests for sanctions but granted $33,000 to pay for expert witnesses hired by Katie Hobbs.
GettyRepublican George Santos, the serial liar who somehow won a seat in Congress last month, is finally facing some friendly fire. Despite brutal reports from The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and other publications showing that Santos fabricated large parts of his resume and even his very identity, it seemed virtually inevitable he would take a seat in Congress next month.That may still be the case. But on Tuesday, Nick LaLota—a fellow Republican who just won a congressional seat on Long Is
The incoming congressman went on live television after admitting to having "embellished" his résumé and lying about being Jewish
In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says that the Russian leadership has stopped paying funds to the occupiers who were injured. Also, the Russian Federation is refusing to dismiss mercenaries after the end of their contracts.
Glorion Goga/ReutersAs Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine heads towards its one-year anniversary, another European flashpoint is in danger of reigniting a second war on the continent.Kosovo was at the center of the last all out-war in Europe in the late ‘90s and tensions there have never fully dissipated.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has this week put his army on its “highest level of combat readiness” to protect ethnic Serbian areas in northern Kosovo he says are under threat from Kosovo.
People who criticise Putin have, in a number of cases, ended up dead.
Nixon in exile still enjoyed the respect not just of his friends but of his enemies. Trump has no friends and his pathetic record of lies stands alone.
"They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at causing harm to the national security of Belarus, including the use of restrictive measures (sanctions) against Belarus, individuals and legal entities of the republic," the state news BelTA agency reported on Monday. Belarus has been shunned by the United Nations and many countries for an ongoing crackdown on political opponents, civil society and journalists. According to the U.S. embassy in Belarus, there are more than 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus.
(Reuters) -Moscow's proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying. "Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," the state news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.
Before founding Telegram, Durov founded Russian social network Vkontakte. The site brought him fame — but it also made him a target of the Kremlin.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs joined sanctions against her opponent, Kari Lake, seeking reimbursement of nearly $37,000 in attorney and legal fees.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked members of the United Nations to review Russia’s place in the international organization and strip it of its veto-wielding permanent seat on the UN Security Council.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year, but that good news may also have negative consequences for retired workers.