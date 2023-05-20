George Santos lists himself as treasurer of his campaign after indictment

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has listed himself as his reelection campaign’s treasurer following the indictment filed against him earlier this month, a filing shows.

The campaign updated its filing to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Friday to list Santos himself as the treasurer. Santos is facing 13 federal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House.

The charges came after months of controversy surrounding the embattled freshman congressman, who was revealed to have made a wide range of false statements about his personal, professional and educational background during his 2022 campaign for his seat.

Santos announced his reelection bid for 2024 last month despite the scrutiny he has received.

Most of the charges Santos is facing stem from allegations that he directed an individual to tell potential donors their donations would be used to buy television ads, but the funds were allegedly used for personal expenses such as buying designer clothes and paying off Santos’s debts.

A man named Andrew Olson previously had served as the campaign’s treasurer until Friday’s update. Olson was named in February after Santos’s previous treasurer, Nancy Marks, resigned from the post the month before.

An updated filing in January originally listed Thomas Datwyler as the next treasurer, but Datwyler’s attorney told the FEC that he had not accepted the position. This led the commission to warn Santos that his campaign and political committees would not be able to accept or spend funding without a treasurer.

The Hill has reached out to Olson and Santos’s office for comment.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him and was released on a $500,000 bond. He has vowed that he will fight to clear his name.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

