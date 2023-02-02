George Santos' Mock Interview With Stephen Colbert Quickly Flies Off The Rails

Stephen Colbert reworked serial fabulist Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) awkward interview with the far-right One America News Network to hilarious effect on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert, via some excellent editing, appeared to grill Santos over the many, many lies it has emerged he told about his background.

The parody interview went from bad to worse for the first-year congressman and ended with a “gotcha” question from the late night host.

Watch the video here:

Related...