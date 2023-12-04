George Santos is now on Cameo. How much is the former congressman making?

George Santos has a way of keeping everyone asking: "Is this real?"

The ousted congressman has quickly landed himself some new income as a Cameo creator days after his expulsion in a 311-114 bipartisan vote.

Screenshots of the the former House representative joining the video-sharing website circulated shortly after the vote, and Cameo confirmed the account's verification to Wired. A link to the page is now displayed on Santos' official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Former congressional 'Icon'!," his Cameo bio reads. "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City."

George Santos' Cameo page charges $200 per video

Now former Congressman George Santos held a press conference on the House Triangle outside of the United States Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. He has since been expelled from Congress since Friday. Dec. 1, 2023.

While initially charging $75 for a personalized video, Santos has nearly tripled his value.

For $200, anyone can request a personalized video to be sent directly to them. Videos range from a birthday or holiday wish to even a gossip, roast session or pep talk. He currently holds a five-star rating and has less than 30 video requests left as of Monday afternoon.

Why did Congress expel George Santos?

Santos was expelled after a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence that the congressman misused campaign funds for his own personal benefit and committed federal crimes.

Both Republicans and Democrats called for Santos to resign in due to his many controversies. Although Santos has admitted to lying about his background, he has rejected all wrongdoing connected to the federal charges and pleaded not guilty.

What is Cameo?

Cameo is a platform where users can purchase customized videos from notable figures who participate for a specific price. The website hopes to create "one-of-a-kind connections between celebrities and the people they inspire."

Other high-profile people on the service have included Smokey Robinson and the "Seinfeld" soup Nazi.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Cameo's newest creator: Ousted congressman George Santos