Will George Santos be ousted? What does it mean to be expelled from Congress? Here's what to know.

Lawmakers are set to vote this week on a third attempt to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. Their decision could make the embattled Long Island congressman just the sixth member of the House in U.S. history to face an ouster.

Santos, who has been charged with a slate of fraud allegations and admitted to lying about his background on the campaign trail, has signaled he will not run again in 2024. But he has also stood firm by his decision not to resign.

The Republican has long maintained his innocence, and he said last week, “I'm not leaving. Come hell or high water, it's done when I say it's done."

But what exactly does it mean to be expelled from Congress? Could Santos run for office again? Here's what you need to know.

'Leave the halls of Congress': House to vote on expelling George Santos as outrage grows

What happens if George Santos is expelled from Congress?

If two-thirds of House members vote to oust their Republican colleague, Santos will be removed from office. While multiple lawmakers have filed expulsion resolutions against the Republican official, the House is expected to vote this week on an effort from House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss.

Even if that push is successful, there are no restrictions barring Santos from running for reelection or another seat in Congress in the future.

Santos has already survived two expulsion attempts from his fellow lawmakers. But efforts to remove him picked up steam this month after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report finding substantial evidence Santos broke federal laws and misused his campaign for his personal benefit.

If expelled, the New York lawmaker would not automatically lose access to the perks of a former congressman, including the ability to walk on the House floor and access to private Capitol facilities.

Lawmakers who are expelled also don't lose a government pension, but the benefit is available only to members who have served at least five years. Santos has been in office less than a year so far.

Santos has balked at his potential expulsion, arguing that he deserves the chance to make his way through the legal system as he faces federal charges including money laundering, wire fraud, credit card fraud and identity theft.

But the New York Republican still told reporters this week it's time for his opponents to "put up or shut up at this point."

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., talks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Santos be ousted? What does it mean to be expelled from Congress?