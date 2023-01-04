Republican George Santos Receives Withering Welcome To Congress From His Predecessor

Retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) tore into his successor, incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), in a critical guest essay published by The New York Times on Tuesday.

In the op-ed bluntly titled “A Con Man Is Succeeding Me In Congress Today,” Suozzi said he’d “lost track of how many evasions and lies Mr. Santos has told about himself, his finances and his history and relationship with our stretch of Long Island and northeastern Queens.”

“When he is seated, it will diminish our Congress, our country and my constituents — soon his constituents,” Suozzi warned. “It saddens me that after 30 years of public service rooted in hard work and service to the people of this area, I’m being succeeded by a con man.”

Santos has drawn fierce criticism after it emerged he had fabricated multiple details about his background. He is now reportedly facingat least two investigations into his conduct.

Suozzi said Santos’ behavior “went beyond BS” and called for him to be “removed by Congress or by prosecutors, because there is no indication that he will be moved by conscience to voluntarily resign.”

Read Suozzi’s full op-ed here.

