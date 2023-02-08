George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next

Serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) appeared to evoke the TV show “Pose” with his four-word review of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“SOTU category is: GASLIGHTING!” the lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

SOTU category is: GASLIGHTING! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 8, 2023

It left critics in disbelief, given how since Santos’ election he has been found to have fabricated multiple claims about his background and is under investigation for his campaign finances.

Santos had a frosty exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before Biden’s address.

Last week, Santos stepped down from the two House committees he’d been appointed to “until he can clear everything up,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Read just some of the withering responses here:

Hope you have fun tonight polishing your Nobel Prize. https://t.co/MqnZjTiG4c — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 8, 2023

Gaslighting is a George Santos specialty. https://t.co/dydqNYBQ3o — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 8, 2023

The guy who lied about his entire life, to include his name and mothers death, is lecturing us on gaslighting. Cool cool. https://t.co/oNC2EdGLhw — Busted Flush (@Mikebattuello) February 8, 2023

Interesting tweet here from Baruch College volleyball star George Santos. https://t.co/0aEZ193wbw — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) February 8, 2023

Says the expert on gaslighting. https://t.co/Q14qC7Flvc — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 8, 2023

Imagine being this guy and accusing anyone else of dishonesty https://t.co/DrXvm6Ar49 — el rad hubbard (@anar_christ) February 8, 2023

Related...