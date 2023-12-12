George Santos speaks out on possibly facing jail time

TechCrunch

In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.