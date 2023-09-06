George Santos in talks with prosecutors about "possible paths forward" amid fraud case

Rep. George Santos, the embattled New York Republican who has been revealed as a serial fabricator and accused of numerous crimes, has reportedly begun talking to federal prosecutors about "possible paths forward," signaling that a plea deal may be on the table in his fraud case. In a Tuesday filing, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York wrote that they expected to make "another substantial production" of evidence against the first-term congressman this week, asking that a court conference originally scheduled for Thursday be delayed until Oct. 27. The letter also added that both parties "have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter," and would need "additional time to continue those discussions," according to the New York Times. Santos later that day shared a tweet that did not clarify matters, writing: "Word of the day: Speculation. Meaning: The forming of a theory or conjecture without firm evidence."

Santos, who has pleaded not guilty on all charges, could face up to 20 years in prison on 13 felony counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of public funds, three counts of money laundering and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He has denied wrongdoing in the most serious criminal charges, although he has already admitted to making many misleading statements about his education, financial status and work history, as reported by CNN.