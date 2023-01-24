George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

Of all the chaos surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) right now, apparently he isn’t happy with portrayals of him on late-night television.

Under multiple investigations for lying extensively about his background to get elected, the New York Republican on Monday directed his attention at comedians who have, predictably, gone to town with the wild scandal that just keeps giving.

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” Santos tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

Since his election, Santos has been caught out over an ever-growing list of falsehoods about his life, including misrepresenting his mother’s death, saying his grandparents fled the Holocaust, lying about attending college and pretending to have Jewish heritage. To add to the mess, he’s also been accused of campaign finance violations, scamming a disabled veteran over his dying dog and having a secret past as a drag performer called Kitara in Brazil. (Santos has denied those allegations.)

As such, with fodder aplenty, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s shows have all brought on comics to play the lawmaker, as did “Saturday Night Live.” One “SNL” alum, Jon Lovitz, took on the role on “The Tonight Show.”

Santos’ bizarre Twitter gripe (and immense failure to read the room) earned him an additional roasting:

There's nothing inside. Absolutely nothing. Just a thought bubble that says "I'M FAMOUS NOW." https://t.co/3FfxB3LsVk — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 24, 2023

Much like Anna Sorokin, Congressman Devolder here is LOVING all the attention https://t.co/DWFYST3K5w — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) January 24, 2023

If Trump doesn't come back to twitter, this guy shows great promise



Tremendous! https://t.co/njKQTxs49J — ib (@lndian_Bronson) January 24, 2023

The only difference between you and a Muppet is we know whose hand is up their ass making their mouth move. https://t.co/jwQNduGEPV — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) January 24, 2023

He's right that none of them were that good but that's because the real George Santos (whoever he may be) is funnier than anything you can write. https://t.co/atPGrHfqfm — Drew Savicki ⛄️⛄️⛄️ (@DrewSav) January 23, 2023

And he knows comedy... According to his resume he was in the original SNL cast. https://t.co/FwM3muP3r9 — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) January 23, 2023

How can comedians impersonate someone who doesn't even exist? https://t.co/Kq67ygg2dX — Noah Finneburgh (@NoahFinneburgh) January 24, 2023

Alexa, show me the LAST person who can be critical of others. https://t.co/ZF6ap54gj2 — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) January 24, 2023

Add "pop culture critic" to his list of fraudulent jobs https://t.co/QhwHWzgwUJ — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) January 24, 2023

Santos even got into a back-and-forth with former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trixie Mattel, who quoted Santos’ own comments about a photo appearing to show him in drag:

maybe the source material was weak. — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 24, 2023

Clearly you know all about weak acting skills @trixiemattel ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SzoAQhOr0F — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 24, 2023

I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival! — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 24, 2023

