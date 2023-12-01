George Santos vote: Why California Republican lawmakers say they voted to oust or keep him

GOP members of Congress representing California districts explained why they voted the way they did following the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos on Friday morning.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Rep. Ken Calvert, who went opposite ways, both said they voted the way they did in part to avoid future fallout.

The House voted 311-114 to remove the New York Republican from the lower chamber, garnering more than the two-thirds of votes needed.

The ouster of Santos followed a report by the House Ethics Committee documenting evidence and alleging Santos committed federal crimes and misused campaign funds for personal benefit.

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), who represents the 1st Congressional District, which borders Oregon to the north and Nevada to the east, was one of the three California Republicans who voted not to oust Santos.

In a statement to voters on Friday, LaMalfa cited concerns that Congress should wait and see if Santos was convicted of the crimes alleged by the House Ethics Committee report.

“Throughout the history of our nation, neither the House nor Senate has expelled a member that was not convicted of a crime or committed treason,” LaMalfa said. “It seems the sentence is being handed down before the conviction. Congress should follow the precedent of the last 232 years and only vote to expel once a member is convicted of a crime or treason,” he said.

LaMalfa also expressed concern that a yes vote to oust Santos could open the door to partisan politics influencing future expulsions.

“I do not think Congress should create a new precedent," he said. "Given the merging of politics and justice these days, an expulsion vote could be used as political warfare or to tip the scale in a decision of an ongoing court case."

But LaMalfa denied his vote was an approval of Santos’ actions.

“I do not condone Mr. Santos’s actions and I would strongly urge him to resign in light of the evidence against him presented in the Ethics Committee report,” LaMalfa said.

Other Republican lawmakers who voted “no” to the expulsion include Rep. Darrell Issa of the 48th Congressional District and Tom McClintock of the 5th Congressional District.

Eight GOP members of Congress representing California districts voted to expel Santos, among them were Rep. Ken Calvert of Riverside County.

In a statement to constituents on social media, Calvert said he made the decision “After careful consideration of the Ethics report concerning Representative Santos’ conduct on the campaign trail.”

In his statement, Calvert called out representatives, like LaMalfa, who voted not to expel Santos.

“Failing to expel George Santos after the findings of the Ethics Committee would set a concerning precedent. It would suggest that the highest representative body tolerates fraudulent behavior and disregards the genuine findings and recommendations of the institutional bodies we have established to prevent such abuses of power,” Calvert said.

Other GOP members of Congress who voted to expel the former Long Island congressman were John Duarte of District 13, Mike Garcia of District 27, Kevin Kiley of District 6, Young Kim of District 40, Jay Obernolte of District 23, Michelle Steel of District 48 and David Valadao of District 22.

An email to Valadao went unanswered on Friday.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) didn’t vote.

The historic Dec. 1 vote made Santos is the sixth member of Congress ever to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.

