George Santos wants to change his bail because it's too hard to dine out and go shopping

Central Islip, N.Y.: U.S. Rep. George Santos, center, departs federal court with his attorney Joseph Murray, left, on June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, New York. Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

George Santos needs to tell authorities whenever he wants to travel outside of New York or DC.

His lawyer says that requirement makes it cumbersome to go shopping and dine out.

He asked to modify his bail conditions ahead of his criminal trail.

New York Rep. George Santos wants a judge to modify his bail conditions to make it easier for him to go shopping and dine out in restaurants, his lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday.

The Republican congressman is allowed to stay out of jail ahead of an expected trial on a 13-count federal indictment accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.

Santos's bond conditions allow him to travel freely between New York and Washington, DC. But he's required to give a heads-up to prosecutors and pretrial services if he wants to travel anywhere else.

His lawyer, Joseph Murray, asked the judge overseeing his case to expand the area Santos is allowed to travel "to include a thirty-mile radius around the District of Columbia" so that he doesn't have to give "unnecessary notifications" to authorities.

Doing so, Murray wrote in the filing, would make it easier for Santos to live his life.

"In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports," Murray wrote.

Prosecutors don't oppose the proposed bail modification, Murray wrote in the letter.

Federal prosecutors in New York say Santos stole donations to his Long Island congressional campaign operation, illegally took pandemic employment funds, and lied to Congress on financial disclosure documents. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Santos's $500,000 bond has been the subject of much drama as he fought to keep secret the identities of two people guaranteeing the money.

The judge overseeing the case revealed their identities as his father and aunt. A third promised guarantor, whose identity remains unknown, opted not to sign the bond.

Read the original article on Business Insider