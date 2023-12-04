George School names its 10th head of school

George School in Middletown has selected a veteran independent school administrator for its 10th head of school.

Justin Brandon, the finalist chosen for the top position now works as associate head of school at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He will be the first Black head of school in George School history.

Brandon previously worked as head of the upper school at the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago and as director of the upper school at Moorestown Friends School in Moorestown, New Jersey.

George School cited Brandon's extensive experience in the work of independent schools and said he stood out from an impressive group of candidates. Finalists for the position visited the school in October.

"His personal and professional values clearly resonate with Quaker faith and practice. His commitment to building community, demonstrated collaborative and inclusive approach to decision-making, and ability to meaningfully connect with and unify others made him the clear choice to serve as the school’s tenth Head of School," said Linda Espenshade Heinemann, clerk of the George School Board of Trustees, in a news release.

George School opened in 1893 after John M. George, a wealthy Quaker left the bulk of his estate for the Quaker boarding school named in his honor. It currently has 544 students, including 46% who board and 54% who are day students.

Forty percent of the school's population are students of color.

“I am honored and excited to be named the next Head of George School,” Brandon said in the announcement. “My wife and I felt a strong sense of community as soon as we arrived on campus and throughout our visit. I appreciated the authentic conversations I had with students, faculty, staff, parents and caregivers, alumni, and members of the Board of Trustees. I look forward to continuing those conversations as I learn more about the history and traditions that make George School a very special community.”

Brandon holds a master of arts degree in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and a bachelor fo arts degree in political science and African American studies from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When he becomes head of school in July, he will replace the current Head of School Sam Houser who has served in the role for the past eight years.

