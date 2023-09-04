George Stephanopoulos Shocked By New Trump-Biden Poll

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was startled by a new Wall Street Journal poll that showed former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden tied in a potential rerun of the 2020 election in 2024.

“It is kind of shocking in a way that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now,” Stephanopoulos said on Sunday’s broadcast of “This Week.”

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile admitted it “could keep me up at night.”

The poll, per the Journal, showed “Trump had 40% support to 39% for Biden, with potential Green Party and Libertarian candidates drawing a combined 3%. A significant share—some 17%—were undecided.”

“In a head-to-head test that excluded other candidates, Trump and Biden were tied, with 46% each and 8% undecided, it added.

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner by a country mile, despite his mounting legal woes and refusal to appear at the first Republican primary debate.

Former DNC chair @DonnaBrazile says the biggest challenge facing Democrats is that “young voters, young Black and Latino voters—they're not ready to come back to the party.”



“Without them, it is a tight race, and it's going to come down to four states.” https://t.co/lCmr9iLfeRpic.twitter.com/XQiDxlyxJf — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 3, 2023

