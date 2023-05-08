George Stephanopoulos' Unfiltered Reaction To New Trump-Biden Poll Says It All

George Stephanopoulos gave his unvarnished take Sunday on an ABC/Washington Post poll predicting a Donald Trump landslide over President Joe Biden in 2024. (Watch the video below.)

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden,” Stephanopoulos said on “This Week.” He added he had difficulty processing some indicators of Trump’s strength in the survey.

The new poll showed that Biden would lose to Trump, 49% to 42%. What’s more, 18% of the majority of American voters who believe Trump should be held criminally accountable for attempting to overturn the 2020 election said they would vote for Trump anyway.

“I’ve got to admit I have a hard time wrapping my head around that,” the news host said. “You’ve got one in five people who say they believe President Trump should face criminal charges, but they would still vote for him.”

“It is remarkable,” ABC News political director Rick Klein chimed in. “And I do think once there’s a matchup with an actual person, maybe that changes, but that just tells you about how much Trump is kind of baked into the political equation.”

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile later said she lost sleep when the poll came out, suggesting Biden and his team have failed to connect with voters, Mediaite noted. According to the poll, 58% of Democratic-leaning voters would prefer a candidate other than Biden, who sank to his lowest approval rating in the new poll — 36%.

“It kept me up,” Brazile. “They are still unable to get a real good, strong message to the American people, not just on the accomplishments, but where they want to take the country.”

Related...