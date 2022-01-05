George Takei responds to RI lawmaker who says she lost 'a black friend' to critical race theory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Yukiko
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Japanese American actor and activist George Takei spoke out against a tweet by Rhode Island State Rep. Patricia Morgan, which criticized critical race theory.

The original tweet, posted by Morgan on Dec. 28, read “I had a Black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white.” Morgan finished the tweet with #CRT, a reference to critical race theory.




Takei wryly reframed the tweet to reflect his own experiences as a Japanese American survivor of internment, writing “I had a white friend. I liked him and I think he liked me, too. But then Pearl Harbor happened and whites became hostile and unpleasant. I am sure we didn't do anything but they sent us to camps anyway. And now they don't want to teach about this because it makes kids feel bad."




The 84-year-old actor has been vocal about his experiences as a child during Japanese internment. When Takei was 5 years old, his family was interned following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, first at Camp Rohwer in Arkansas and then at Camp Tule Lake in California until the end of World War II. His family were among the 120,000 Japanese Americans sent to camps during that time period.

Critical race theory refers to an academic framework for analyzing how racial discrimination exists across political and social systems. Early founders of the theory include Japanese American legal scholar Mari Matsuda. Some critics believe that critical race theory discriminates against white people.

Featured Image via TED

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh to Play Sisters in Upcoming Netflix Comedy

Suni Lee addresses hate surrounding relationship with Black boyfriend in TikTok comment

‘Yasuke’ Anime Based on the Historical Black Samurai Drops on Netflix

Korean YouTuber Loses First Fight With Cheese Fondue, Has a Wholesome Rematch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Conservative Leader Says All Children Of Color, Not Just White Children, Should Be Taught Not To Be Oppressors

    Critical race theory is a four-decade-old academic concept, generally taught at the post-graduate level, which contends that race is a social construct, and racism is not simply the product of individual bias but something that has been embedded in U.S. legal systems and policies from the beginning of the Republic. Today, thousands of parents across the United States are claiming that teachings like Critical Race Theory (CRT) or those “inspired” by CRT are filtering into their children’s school courses without their consent. Derrick Wilburn, a father of three and the leader of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives says he is vehemently opposed to teaching CRT in the K-12 curriculum. He says he disagrees with “The Marxist ideology that says that society is divided into two sections; oppressors – which in the United States would be the Caucasians – and the oppressed people of color.” and that all children of color, not just white children, should be taught not to be oppressors. Dr. Shaun Harper, Race and Equity Director at the University of Southern California, says the idea that Critical Race Theory is taught in the K-12 curriculum is false and being used as a “political scapegoat” by people who don’t understand what it is. Is there any common ground between these two points of view? Watch this web exclusive from Wednesday’s Dr. Phil,“Critical Race Theory: A Nation Divided,” to find out what Derrick, Shaun, and Dr. Phil’s other guests on all sides of this polarizing topic say they can agree on. Dr. Phil airs Monday-Friday. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Mom Of Two Claims Critical Race Theory Teaches Kids ‘That We Are To Judge People On The Basis Of Their Skin Color’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Louisiana governor pardons plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

    NEW ORLEANS (Reuters -Louisiana's governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the plaintiff in the landmark 1896 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld the "separate but equal" doctrine and laid the legal foundation for decades of racial segregation. Governor John Bel Edwards, who signed the pardon at a ceremony in New Orleans near the spot where Plessy was arrested in 1892 for riding a whites-only train car, traced a line from the historic case to racial inequities in U.S. society today. "The stroke of my pen on this pardon, while momentous, it doesn't erase generations of pain and discrimination," Bel Edwards said.

  • Guy Pushing ATL's Whitest Hood to Secede RTs White Supremacist Site

    Here’s a suggestion: If you’re a white Trump fundraiser whose last name is “White” and you’re hawking the idea of seceding the richest, whitest neighborhood from America’s Blackest city, retweeting white supremacists ain’t the best way to help your cause. Bill White, the GOP consultant who wants to create a standalone city out of Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead community is finding that out. On New Year’s Day, he retweeted then deleted a post originally from the website VDARE which suggested that vi

  • Wasserman: Redistricting turns into happy surprise for Dems

    David Wasserman has seen enough. The litigation-strewn process for drawing new House lines for November's midterms will go on for months.But Wasserman — the senior editor at The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter who's so steeped in the intrigue his Twitter handle is @Redistrict — concludes in an analysis posted this morning, "Still a GOP Advantage, but Redistricting Looks Like a Wash."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The surprising good news for Demo

  • Gov. Brian Kemp pushes for 'constitutional carry' in Georgia

    Gov. Brian Kemp said he looks forward to working with the NRA to get a constitutional carry law passed in Georgia. It would eliminated the requirement for a licenses to carry a handgun in public.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants Biden to apologize to Chinese Americans for Trump’s COVID-19 rhetoric

    President Joe Biden should apologize to the Chinese community over the former administration’s COVID-19 rhetoric, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “The president right now should stand up and say, ‘On behalf of the American people, we apologize to the Chinese community,’” Adams said. Adams, who was sworn into office early Saturday, was responding to a reporter who asked how Biden should address anti-Asian attacks “more broadly” and how he could “try to reach out to the Asian American community.”

  • Squid Game 's Hoyeon Jung Opens Up About Experiencing 'Chaotic' Overnight Fame: 'I Couldn't Eat'

    "I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it," Hoyeon Jung told Vogue of her Squid Game fame

  • Illinois travel restrictions: Chicago advisory at 48 states, 3 territories; Louisiana, South Carolina, Virgin Islands added

    There are 49 states and four territories now included in Chicago's travel advisory after the city added the only state and territory that were not on its list early Wednesday morning.

  • Everything to Know About Julia Fox, the Actress Who a Source Says Is 'Happy to Be with' Kanye West

    Julia Fox made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems and she welcomed her first baby, a son named Valentino, in January 2020

  • Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from South Florida hit with COVID-19 outbreak

    Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas holiday voyage from Fort Lauderdale went awry for many passengers, after they or their family members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Video—Chicago Mayor, School Chief Implore Teachers Union to Keep Classrooms Open

    Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed local media Tuesday evening, just ahead of a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union to return to remote learning for two weeks, unless the number of positive COVID-19 cases decline or an agreement is reached with the district over safety precautions. Watch a full […]

  • Probe: Seattle cops improperly faked right-wing radio talk

    Seattle police exchanged detailed fake radio transmissions about a nonexistent group of menacing right-wing extremists at a crucial moment during 2020 racial justice protests, an investigation by the city’s police watchdog group shows. The radio chatter about members of the Proud Boys marching around downtown Seattle, some possibly carrying guns, and then heading to confront protesters on Capitol Hill was an improper “ruse,” or dishonest ploy, that exacerbated a volatile situation, The Seattle Times reported.

  • Senate Democrats put Build Back Better on the back burner, only to crash into a familiar obstacle on voting rights

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said proposed Senate rules changes to allow easier passage of voting legislation would be "a heavy lift."

  • Army Officer's Sex Assault Trial Paused over Unanimous Verdict Order by Judge

    Despite the legal wrangling, the unusual order is unlikely to herald a broader change in the military justice system and its prosecution of sex crimes.

  • A Year Later, Wary Teachers Careful How They Address Deadly Riot

    Teachers around the country, fearful of new state laws governing how they discuss race and other sensitive topics, are using the Socratic method ­— engaging students in open-ended question-and-answer sessions — to address the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Big Lie that fueled the deadly riot one year ago. Instead of telling students what happened […]

  • Ryan Reynolds Sums Up The Tragedy Of Losing Betty White At 99

    Reynolds managed to write a beautiful eulogy for his friend and TV icon in a single tweet.

  • ‘Amazing Race’ returns with pre-COVID footage and fans don't know how to handle it

    The premiere, which is the first new episode since season 32 wrapped up in December of 2020, opened with a message from host Phil Keoghan explaining the context of the season.

  • When China blocked Lithuania from exporting 20,000 bottles of rum in a diplomatic feud, Taiwan bought the whole shipment instead, report says

    China is furious with Lithuania after it let Taiwan open a de facto embassy. Beijing claims Taiwan is not a country but a Chinese territory.

  • Misleading, inaccurate and false: Maricopa County says Cyber Ninjas election audit report was all wrong

    Maricopa County released a 93-page point-by-point response to Arizona Senate contractor claims about the county's 2020 presidential election.

  • 16 Entitled People Who Should NOT Be Allowed At Fast-Food Restaurants From Now On

    "This is not Burger King. You don't get it your way."View Entire Post ›