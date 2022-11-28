George Takei says none of the 'Star Trek' cast got along with 'prima donna' William Shatner

George Takei and William Shatner. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/David Livingston/Getty Images

"Star Trek" alum George Takei said none of the cast got along with William Shatner.

Takei played Hikaru Sulu in the original series opposite Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk.

The actor referred to Shatner as the "prima donna" of the cast.

Of all the actors in "Star Trek: The Original Series," George Takei is arguably one of the most beloved alumni of the Starship Enterprise thanks to his vibrant online presence and his activism for the LGBTQ+ community.

And the 85-year-old star's career is showing no signs of slowing down, as he's currently set to star in the UK production of "Allegiance," which is based on his time imprisoned in US internment camps for Japanese American families during World War II.

Takei recently spoke to the Guardian ahead of the play, discussing his life and career, as well as briefly mentioning his ongoing feud with "Star Trek" costar, William Shatner.

The actor was asked whether the original cast had great camaraderie on set, and he said they were all close aside from one person.

Takei said: "Yes. Yes. YES. Except for one, who was a prima donna. But the rest of us shared a great camaraderie."

Takei went on to say that "none of us" got along with Shatner when working together, and noted that the actor's ego got in the way of his relationship with everyone.

He added: "He was self-involved. He enjoyed being the center of attention. He wanted everyone to kowtow to him."

However, Takei also pointed out that Shatner thinks he only discusses their feud to get free publicity out of him, and is keen to just promote his own work.

He explained: "I know he came to London to promote his book and talked about me wanting publicity by using his name. So I decided I don't need his name to get publicity. I have much more substantial subject matter that I want to get publicity for, so I'm not going to refer to Bill in this interview at all."

Although, the actor was also well aware that he was further fueling the fire by even mentioning Shatner.

Takei added: "Although I just did. He's just a cantankerous old man and I'm going to leave him to his devices. I'm not going to play his game."

Read the original article on Insider