George Takei says people ‘willfully unvaccinated’ from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care.

“The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.

He followed that with, “Anti-vaxxers think they are owning us liberals by refusing to get vaccinated. But as the kids say, this is an epic self-own.”

Back in December his tone was a bit softer, when he simply urged “Star Trek” fans to get vaxxed. That was when the life-saving inoculations first came into play, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“If you are a Star Trek fan, but you refuse to get vaccinated, then you are not living up to the ideals of ‘Star Trek,’ " he wrote on Twitter in December. “Science, logic, and compassion require us all to do our part.”

Just under 60% of the U.S. population is vaccinated against coronavirus, with just 51% fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Myths, falsehoods and other impediments to getting jabbed abound.

Takei’s “do or die” approach earned him blowback, with some people saying it’s better outreach that’s needed in some cases, TMZ reported.