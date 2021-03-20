George Tanios indicted for assaulting federal officers

Mar. 20—A Morgantown man recently accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been formally indicted by a grand jury.

George Tanios, 39, and Pennsylvania man Julian Elie Khater, 32, are each facing 10 counts.

They are:

— Conspiracy to impede or injure an officer ;

— Two counts assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting ;

— Civil disorder ;

— Obstruction of an official proceeding ;

— Entering and remaining in a restricted building grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and causing significant bodily injury ;

— Acts of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation found a social media video the agency says shows Khater pulling a can of bear mace from a backpack carried by Tanios and using it against three police officers a short time later.

One of them was Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the riot. However, Tanios and Khater have not been implicated in his death.

The FBI found Sicknick and the other officers were temporarily blinded and required medical attention. One officer reported still having scabs under her eyes weeks later.

TWEET @DominionPostWV