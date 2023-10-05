George Tyndall, ex-USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse, found dead at home

Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime USC campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct against a generation of women at the university, was found dead Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76.

Tyndall's death forecloses a criminal trial set for next year. Scores of USC alumnae were expected to take the stand against him and testify to inappropriate touching and harassing remarks during gynecological exams at a campus health clinic.

"I'm not happy that he died. I wanted to see him convicted for what he did," said Audry Nafziger, a former patient who had accused Tyndall of inappropriately touching her and photographing her genitals.

Tyndall's defense attorney, Leonard Levine, said that a close female friend had tried to reach his client yesterday but he was not picking up the phone. When the friend visited Tyndall's condo, she found him in bed and unresponsive.

"From the very beginning, Dr. Tyndall had adamantly denied every one of the charges against him. All he ever wanted was his day in court, which he was confident would end in his complete exoneration," Levine said. "Now, neither he nor his accusers will get that, and that is very unfortunate for everyone involved."

Levine said he notified the court and expected to present a death certificate at the next hearing in the criminal case pending against Tyndall.

USC made the largest payout in higher education history — more than $1.1 billion — to settle claims related to thousands of women treated by Tyndall during his 27-year tenure at the university.

"He got away with it. Spent almost no days in jail. Caused untold suffering to hundreds, if not thousands, of students at USC. ..... I'm at a loss to explain this to my clients," said John Manly, one of the lead attorneys in the civil lawsuits.

