George W Bush attacks Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal: ‘The consequences are going to be unbelievably bad’

George W Bush has attacked Joe Biden for withdrawing all remaining US forces from Afghanistan, and warned of “unbelievably bad” consequences for both the Middle East and the US.

The former US president told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Tuesday that by withdrawing all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by 31 August, Mr Biden was making a “mistake”.

He told DW: "I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad”.

"Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake. They're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart," said Mr Bush.

The former Republican president sent troops to the Middle East in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington DC.

